Signs with nooses refer to Mississippi lynchings

Monday, November 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLBT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Investigators say two nooses found outside the Mississippi Capitol were accompanied by handwritten signs referring to the state's history of lynchings and to a U.S. Senate election.
  
The nooses and signs were found Monday, the day before a runoff between appointed Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is white, and Democrat Mike Espy, who is black.
  
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety posted photos of the signs on social media and asked for help in its investigation. One sign says Mississippi needs a senator "who respects the lives of lynch victims."
  
Hyde-Smith drew fire for praising a supporter by saying she would attend a "public hanging" if he invited her. She later apologized "to anyone that was offended."
  
The runoff Senate winner will serve the final two years of now-retired Sen. Thad Cochran's six-year term.

