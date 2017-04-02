Significant severe weather risk for Louisiana today

Here is what's going on:

The ingredients for severe weather are present Sunday. That means tornadoes, large hail, and strong winds are all a possibility. That being said, a majority of the worst weather is expected to remain toward our northwest.

Residents in northern and central Louisiana are under considerable risk today. The Baton Rouge area is well displaced from the most dangerous of threats, but we are still at significant risk.

Baton Rouge itself is under an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, which on a scale of 1-5 (5 being the worst) is a 3.

Parts of our viewing area however are under a "moderate" risk, which is considered a 4 out of 5. While it's never a good idea to compare storms, we saw a moderate risk during the February tornadoes of 2016.

Other parts of the state are under a "high" risk, which is a 5 out of 5. This does not include our area, but this is the most extreme. The National Weather Service is very conservative when it comes to these risks, and a high risk is not seen very often, especially this far south.

These severe weather factors will slowly fade as we move later into the evening. That being said, remain vigilant through the day as an afternoon thunderstorm could tap into some of this instability. As a result, we could be then dealing with a storm like we saw Sunday morning which is reportedly responsible for taking lives in Breaux Bridge.

The main line of storms will likely be coming through our area early Monday morning. By this point, thinking still is that it will become more of a flooding event as opposed to a severe weather event. For this reason, we are still under a flash flood watch until Monday afternoon.

Also to note, parts of the area are under a wind advisory.

By extension, coastal flood advisories are also present.

What you should do:

Remain vigilant through the day. Stay plugged in on social media and download our weather app. You can guarantee if you receive a notification for a severe thunderstorm or tornado from our app, we will also be streaming live on the app. As always, I will stay with you until the threat is over.

Review the parish/county where you plan on being today. That way, when we point out features on a map, you'll know if we're talking about you or not. We only break into programming for the parishes/counties outline in blue in the photo below.

Have a plan ready to go. Again I'll be with you through the weekend.

