Sierra Nevada Brewing Company announces beer recall

The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company announced a recall affecting most U.S. states Sunday.

Packaging flaw in the company's 12-ounce bottles may cause a loss in carbonation and small pieces of glasses to break off into the bottle.

Sierra Nevada says it believes the defect only affects one in every 10,000 bottles at this time, less than one percent of its product.

"Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers," said the brewery, in a statement Sunday. "To-date, we have not received any consumer reports of injuries resulting from the potentially affected bottles and we are working with our suppliers to determine the root cause of the issue."

The recall applies to the following Midwest, Southern and East Coast states: AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV.

The company reiterated that this recall affects only its 12-ounce bottles, not all of its products.

For a full list of all affected beer, check Sierra Nevada's website.