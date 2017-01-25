63°
Siege kills 8 in Somalia

1 hour 26 minutes 43 seconds ago January 25, 2017 Jan 25, 2017 Wednesday, January 25 2017 January 25, 2017 7:48 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia - In Somalia, at least eight people are dead following a siege by extremist fighters who stormed a hotel in the capital. Four al-Shabab attackers were also killed in the attack in Mogadishu, according to police. Somali security forces have put down the assault.

