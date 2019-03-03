Sidney Umude leads Southern past Alcorn State 61-46

BATON ROUGE- On senior night in the F.G Clark Activity Center, Sidney Umude led all scorers with 18 points and 8 rebounds as the Southern Jaguars beat Alcorn state 61-46 on Saturday.

Coach Sean Wood's team shot 47.8 percent from the floor and pounded the Braves inside scoring 22 points in the paint.

They also took advantage of sloppy play by Alcorn State scoring 24 points on 24 Braves turnovers.

Up next, Southern will close out the regular season with two road games including a matchup with top ranked Prairie View A&M on Thursday.