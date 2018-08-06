Sick veteran's flooded home being rebuilt with the help of United Cajun Navy

BATON ROUGE - In less than one week, it will be two years since the 2016 flood destroyed thousands of homes. Some of those homes, and the families inside, are still not back on their feet.

“It’s been very frustrating and depressing” said Joyce Cruse.

Joyce and her husband Wornor are among those who haven't gotten back into their home.

“We had four feet of water here. The water was here for three days,” explained Wornor, who stayed on the roof of his home watching over his belongings during the flood. His wife had left town.

While Wornor says losing everything is hard, recovering all of it has been worse. The couple wasn't required to have flood insurance. They have received some help from Restore Louisiana, but not nearly the amount the veteran has had to pay himself.

“I pulled $60,000 out of my retirement. I did all the sheet rock, the electrical and ran out of money. Restore Louisiana gave me $3,400,” said Wornor.

These hardships keep piling up.

“I found out recently I have lung cancer. We've just been maintaining to live,” said Wornor.

Things are changing though. United Cajun Navy volunteers are stepping in to finish the painting, crown molding, and doors in the house.

“The ball is moving and it’s overwhelming, it’s overwhelming to see,” said Joyce.

“The Cajun Navy has been a godsend,” added Wornor.

The couple has been living with their daughter for the past two years. The United Cajun Navy says the Cruse’s home in Baton Rouge should be completed in two weeks.