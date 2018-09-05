Sick plane passengers appear to have the flu

NEW YORK (AP) - The 10 passengers and crewmembers who were hospitalized in New York City after arriving sick on a flight from Dubai appear to have the flu.

New York City health officials say they obtained respiratory samples from the patients and their symptoms look like influenza. They say they won't know for sure until they get final results. All of the patients were listed in stable condition.

The Emirates flight was quarantined after landing a Kennedy Airport Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane had complained of illness, including cough and fever.