86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sick plane passengers appear to have the flu

1 hour 5 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 September 05, 2018 6:05 PM September 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The 10 passengers and crewmembers who were hospitalized in New York City after arriving sick on a flight from Dubai appear to have the flu.
  
New York City health officials say they obtained respiratory samples from the patients and their symptoms look like influenza. They say they won't know for sure until they get final results. All of the patients were listed in stable condition.
  
The Emirates flight was quarantined after landing a Kennedy Airport Wednesday morning.
  
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane had complained of illness, including cough and fever.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days