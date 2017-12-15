Siblings spend the morning with troopers and motorcycles

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana State Police Troop A had a few special guests stop by Thursday morning.

According to LSP, the siblings wanted to see some police motorcycles and troopers were more than willing to make that happen.

A few weeks prior to the children's visit, authorities said the children's new foster mother was in need of child safety seats. She was on her way to pick up the siblings from a dangerous living situation and needed a way to safely transport them in her vehicle, according to authorities.

Troop A provided the new foster mother with three child safety seats and made sure they were properly fitted in her car.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a child safety seat "Fitting Station." Troop A Troopers/technicians are available every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to assist caregivers in the proper installation of their car seats.