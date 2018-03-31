Shrimp season reopens Monday in small bit of outside waters

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the shrimp season will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday in some outside waters off of Terrebonne Parish.

Biologists say small white shrimp have reached marketable size in the outside area from the northwest shore of Caillou Boca to the eastern shore of the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island.

Significant numbers of smaller white shrimp still remain in state outside waters west of the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal, so those will remain closed to shrimping.

Most outside waters already were open, along with Breton and Chandeleur sounds.

Inside waters remain closed.