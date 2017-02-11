Shreveport student arrested, accused of having gun at school

SHREVEPORT - A teen is facing charges after he was reportedly found with a gun at a Caddo Parish high school.



KSLA-TV reports Shreveport police were called to C.E. Byrd High School just after noon Thursday on a tip in the investigation into the shooting death of 15-year-old Antonio Newsom.



While interviewing students, police discovered that a 17-year-old was in possession of a loaded .45-caliber gun inside a jacket he was wearing.



Detectives took the weapon and the student was taken to the police station where he was interviewed by detectives for his alleged role in the investigation. The student faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons and having a weapon on school property. He was not named a suspect in Newsom's death.