71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shreveport student arrested, accused of having gun at school

1 hour 29 minutes 45 seconds ago February 11, 2017 Feb 11, 2017 Saturday, February 11 2017 February 11, 2017 7:48 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT - A teen is facing charges after he was reportedly found with a gun at a Caddo Parish high school.

KSLA-TV reports Shreveport police were called to C.E. Byrd High School just after noon Thursday on a tip in the investigation into the shooting death of 15-year-old Antonio Newsom.

While interviewing students, police discovered that a 17-year-old was in possession of a loaded .45-caliber gun inside a jacket he was wearing.

Detectives took the weapon and the student was taken to the police station where he was interviewed by detectives for his alleged role in the investigation. The student faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons and having a weapon on school property. He was not named a suspect in Newsom's death.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days