Shreveport shooting kills 1, wounds an officer

Photo: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, has left a woman dead and a police officer wounded.

Shreveport Police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines tells news outlets officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home about 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Preliminary information suggests 36-year-old Johnathan Robinson and police exchanged gunfire and bullets struck an officer in the wrist.

Robinson was inside the home for more than an hour before surrendering. That's when authorities discovered Rannita Williams inside the home with at least one bullet wound.

University Health spokesman Bill Strother tells The Times that Williams was dead when she arrived at the hospital. Robinson was jailed on charges of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say he was moved to another jail after he broke an overhead shower sprinkler and ripped a phone off a wall.