40°
Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport police officer shot, injuries life-threatening
Shreveport (KTBS) - A Shreveport Police officer is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. More than 50 police units responded to the shooting. Authorities say officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered the injured officer at the scene.
Authorities detained one person for questioning. That person has not been arrested.
Officials have not released the identity of the officer, but say the officer is female and new to the force.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: 3 wounded after 'gun battle' in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge homeowners seek federal buyouts
-
SAINTS REPORT: Sean Payton uniquely motivates Saints
-
Local restaurant offering free meals to federal workers amid government shutdown
-
A look inside the new Ochsner Medical Complex in Baton Rouge