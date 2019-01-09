Shreveport police officer shot, injuries life-threatening

Courtesy: KTBS

Shreveport (KTBS) - A Shreveport Police officer is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. More than 50 police units responded to the shooting. Authorities say officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered the injured officer at the scene.

Authorities detained one person for questioning. That person has not been arrested.

Officials have not released the identity of the officer, but say the officer is female and new to the force.