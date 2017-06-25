88°
Shreveport police investigating body found in abandoned home

June 25, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - Police are investigating an abandoned home where a body was found Sunday.

According to a report from KTBS, police say a person walked into the home in the 400 block of Davis St. in Shreveport, discovered the remains and called authorities.

Corporal Angie Willhite told KTBS the area is known to be frequented by homeless people.

Authorities have not released information regarding the person's identity or gender.

Cpl. Willhite says the investigation will take some time to determine a cause of death and the person's identity. 

