Shreveport man charged with murder in death of small child

SHREVEPORT - A Shreveport man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into the death of a small child.



News outlets report that 11-month-old Mar'sharrd Ross died at a hospital Monday after authorities were told the boy stopped breathing inside a relative's home earlier that morning.



Police say 44-year-old Frederick Clark had dropped off the boy at the home shortly before the boy stopped breathing.



Based on evidence, Clark was arrested and initially charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. The charge was later changed to second-degree murder after an autopsy found that his death was the result of a homicide.



Authorities have not released details about how Ross died.



It was not immediately clear whether Clark has an attorney.