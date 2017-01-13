72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shreveport man charged with murder in death of small child

1 hour 41 minutes 10 seconds ago January 13, 2017 Jan 13, 2017 Friday, January 13 2017 January 13, 2017 10:15 AM in News
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHREVEPORT - A Shreveport man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into the death of a small child.

News outlets report that 11-month-old Mar'sharrd Ross died at a hospital Monday after authorities were told the boy stopped breathing inside a relative's home earlier that morning.

Police say 44-year-old Frederick Clark had dropped off the boy at the home shortly before the boy stopped breathing.

Based on evidence, Clark was arrested and initially charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. The charge was later changed to second-degree murder after an autopsy found that his death was the result of a homicide.

Authorities have not released details about how Ross died.

It was not immediately clear whether Clark has an attorney.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days