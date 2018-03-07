Shreveport man arrested after accidentally shooting child

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Shreveport man has been arrested after a 7-year-old boy was shot.

The Times reports 29-year-old Anthony Dotie was arrested Tuesday for child desertion and obstruction of justice after he allegedly hid the gun used in Sunday's shooting and lied to authorities.

Shreveport police say they responded to a report of a child with a cut to the neck but paramedics confirmed the child had actually been shot.

Investigators learned that a 13-year-old and the 7-year-old under Dotie's care were playing with a .22-caliber rifle. The 13-year-old thought the rifle was an unloaded BB gun and shot the 7-year-old. The child was transported to University Health Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Dotie is being held at the Shreveport City Jail. It's unknown if he has an attorney.