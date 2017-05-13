Shreveport holds meetings on future of Confederate memorial

Image: The Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT - People in Shreveport are meeting to discuss the future of a Confederate monument in front of the parish's courthouse.



The Shreveport Times reports that a citizen advisory committee of the Caddo Parish Commission was created last year to develop recommendations on what to do with the monument.



Possible suggestions include removing the monument entirely or demolishing it, leaving it as it is or creating additional memorials.



The committee is holding four public meetings to gather input.



The first meeting was held Thursday night. The newspaper reports the majority of the nearly 30 people who attended spoke in favor of keeping the monument.



The monument was dedicated in 1906. It consists of a Confederate soldier and four Confederate generals.