Shreveport group to protest southern Louisiana pipeline

Image via The Times

SHREVEPORT - A newly formed Shreveport environmental activist group is making plans to travel to Baton Rouge to protest an incoming pipeline that many worry would hurt the environment.



North Louisiana for Climate Justice was created on Friday at a Whole Foods market in Shreveport. Currently about a dozen members strong, the group's first mission is to tackle the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline project at a public hearing scheduled Jan. 12 in Baton Rouge.



A member of the group, Ron Hagar, tells The Times the purpose of the trip is to gather information and make connections with allies.



The $670 million pipeline project would carry an estimated 280,000 barrels of oil through 11 southern Louisiana parishes. It's backed by Energy Transfer Partners, Inc., the same company behind the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.