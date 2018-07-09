Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport gets $24.2M grant help impoverished neighborhoods
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The city of Shreveport is getting a $24.2 million grant to help alleviate problems in high-poverty neighborhoods.
The Shreveport Times reports that the money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Choice Neighborhoods grant. Mayor Ollie Tyler says the plans include building an estimated 486 units of mixed-income housing.
There are two mixed use developments - a kitchen incubator and a culinary medicine center - also included in the grant. The areas included in the grant are the Allendale, Ledbetter Heights and West Edge neighborhoods.
Bobby Collins, who heads the Housing Authority of Shreveport, says the new money will contribute to "one of the biggest housing impacts in this community in decades.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Five candidates to be interviewed for BTR director position
-
Old State Capitol debuts exhibit of editorial cartoons
-
Louisiana industries could see effects of national trade issue
-
Morganza malt shop raises over $3k in fundraising
-
Former athletes join LSU and Southern in teaching emergency care course