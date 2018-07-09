86°
Shreveport gets $24.2M grant help impoverished neighborhoods

7 hours 31 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, July 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The city of Shreveport is getting a $24.2 million grant to help alleviate problems in high-poverty neighborhoods.

The Shreveport Times reports that the money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Choice Neighborhoods grant. Mayor Ollie Tyler says the plans include building an estimated 486 units of mixed-income housing.

There are two mixed use developments - a kitchen incubator and a culinary medicine center - also included in the grant. The areas included in the grant are the Allendale, Ledbetter Heights and West Edge neighborhoods.

Bobby Collins, who heads the Housing Authority of Shreveport, says the new money will contribute to "one of the biggest housing impacts in this community in decades.

