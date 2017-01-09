Shreveport businesswoman filming 'Blue Collar Millionaires'

Image via The Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT - A Shreveport businesswoman is appearing on a television show about people who make their fortunes in blue-collar jobs or industries.



Laura FitzGerald is the president of the Shreveport oil and gas exploration company Ilios Resources.



The Shreveport Times reports she'll appear on "Blue Collar Millionaires" in February.



FitzGerald founded her company 12 years ago but she's spent three decades in the oil and gas industry. Her company specializes in mineral rights transactions.



The half-hour show is in its second season. It features people who have become wealthy in jobs like collecting garbage or pouring concrete.



Fitzgerald says she shot her segment over two 16-hour days, after which she was exhausted.