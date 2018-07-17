80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen push back against Sarah Palin

1 hour 7 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 July 17, 2018 6:13 AM July 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen are pushing back against allegations the comedian duped guests on his new show by posing as a disabled veteran.

The network says in a statement Monday that Baron Cohen "did not present himself as a disabled veteran" or wear any military apparel when he met with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Palin last week on Facebook complained that Baron Cohen "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair when she was "duped" into an interview. She challenged Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.

In the new show "Who Is America?," Baron Cohen dons various prosthetics and accents in an attempt to embarrass those on the right and left.

