Showers to start the week

Expect more rain coverage today than yesterday, but intensity should remain relatively low.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Monday will be dreary-- mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and highs in the mid 70s. The highest rain chances will come during the second half of the day. The same pattern will continue overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: A better chance for some thunderstorms and greater rain coverage comes tomorrow in advance of a cold front that will push its way through Southeast Louisiana. While this may bring a few boomers, severity is expected to remain minimal. We won't feel a big drop in temperatures during the afternoons on the other side, either. It will feel a bit less humid though, which will help overnight temperatures drop to the 40s for perhaps a night or two. The weekend looks to bring an increase in cloud cover and perhaps a shower by Sunday. All of this being said, it is looking even more like the area has had the final freeze of the season.

THE SCIENCE: A slow moving, weak upper level trough and associated warm front is lifting through the area and creating some light, overrunning rain. This pattern will continue through Monday Night as the trough moves slowly east. Another, stronger upper level trough and associated cold front will approach the Central Gulf Coast on Tuesday. In addition, the atmosphere will become more unstable. But, as the cold front moves through the region Tuesday Night, the best upper level dynamics will have departed. So even though thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday, they are not expected to be severe. Surface high pressure will then dominate the region to close out the week, with a return of moisture and instability by the weekend.

--Josh