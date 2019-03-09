Showers Slow as They Approach Late Tonight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A cloudy night ahead, as a frontal system approaches from the northwest. This system will bring showers and isolated storms into the region late tonight. Clouds and showers will keep overnight low temperatures near 66° as fog develops. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for offshore and coastal areas until 10 AM Sunday. The front will stall over our area into Sunday, keeping scattered showers and storms in the vicinity through the day on Sunday. Temperatures set to stay elevated, as highs will reach near 78°.

Up Next: Showers and isolated storms set to linger into Monday, but drying into Tuesday. This dry spell will be brief, with showers moving back into the area Wednesday afternoon and staying into Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A stalled cold front will stay in the area into the beginning part of the workweek, keeping showers and storms in the forecast. The frontal system is rather weak, and with the lack of shear the severe weather threat is very minimal Sunday and Monday. A brief stint of high pressure will allow for dry conditions on Tuesday, but it will not last long. A second, very similar system will move in Wednesday afternoon. This second front will dip further south, grabbing a significant amount of gulf moisture as it approaches our area. It will also stall, keeping showers and storms through Friday morning. Some cells could develop strong to severe storms, but at this point we are too far out for specifics on timing and severity. This system will finally push through during the afternoon hours on Friday, dropping highs into the mid-60s and keeping conditions dry for Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

