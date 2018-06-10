Showers Cooling Things Off For Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: The clouds that built through the afternoon, will break up as we move into the evening hours leading to mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 70s by 10PM, on our way to an overnight low of 73°. Winds will be light and out of the southwest, which will continue into Sunday. This will keep importing moisture across our area, helping to provide humid conditions. Scattered showers and isolated storms will also travel from the southwest, impacting the coast in the late morning hours and making it to Baton Rouge shortly after noon. Temperatures will be warming into the low 90s for our high, but afternoon rainfall will cool things off quickly. Winds will stay light and from the southwest.

Up Next: Afternoon showers will stay the norm heading into the workweek, keeping high temperatures a degree or two above average. A frontal system will approach from the west on Wednesday, causing scattered showers and isolated storms to impact the region. Showers should slow down Thursday and into Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is beginning to move east and offshore the Alabama coast, which is increasing rain chances and humidity as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will stay a degree above average, as the added moisture in the atmosphere acts like a buffer to slow warming through the morning and early afternoon hours. The high will linger along the western coast of Florida into Monday and Tuesday, and will continue to bring enough moisture onshore to produce afternoon pop-up showers and isolated storms. An upper level trough will dip into the Gulf States on Wednesday, adding uplift and added convection through the peak of the day. This will allow for scattered showers and storms to develop for the majority of your hump day. A couple models are hinting at the development of a tropical system moving into the Gulf of Mexico later in the week, but consistency with track and intensity has been lacking. The National Hurricane Center has not issued anything on this potential, and will likely wait until early next week if things begin to materialize.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

