Shots reported near YouTube headquarters in California, police investigation underway

Click HERE to watch a live special report.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

One employee confirmed to ABC7 News that they have been evacuated.

Nearby hospital Stanford Health Care confirmed that it is treating four to five patients from the shooting. Their conditions are unknown.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew confirmed that the trauma center is currently receiving patients from the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.