72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shots fired at Munich subway station

49 minutes 43 seconds ago June 13, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 Tuesday, June 13 2017 June 13, 2017 5:49 AM in News
Source: news@wbrz.com
By: Associated Press

BERLIN - German police say shots have been fired at a subway station in a suburb of Munich.

Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein told The Associated Press that the incident occurred Tuesday morning when police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station.

He says during the check a weapon was fired but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect.

He says he had no immediate reports of injuries but that ambulances were being sent to the scene.

Riehlein says there is no danger to the wider public.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days