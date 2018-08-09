Shots fired at Donaldsonville apartment complex; deputies seeking man for questioning

DONALSONVILLE - Deputies in Ascension Parish are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted for questioning.

According to a release, authorities are looking for Ronya Jones in connection with an attempted homicide. Thursday morning, deputies responded to the Oak Villa Apartments in Donaldsonville in reference to a car being shot at.

No injuries were reported.

Jones is approximately 5'10'' and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Jones can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-463.