71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shortened divorce wait fails to get Louisiana House support

2 hours 30 seconds ago April 25, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 Tuesday, April 25 2017 April 25, 2017 8:55 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana won't be shortening the waiting period for a divorce.

Lawmakers in the House rejected a bill to cut the wait to six months for a no-fault divorce when the married couple has children under 18.

Under existing law, such couples must live separate and apart for one year before they can get a divorce, unless there are certain special circumstances like domestic abuse.

Rep. Patrick Jefferson, a Democrat from Homer, proposed to reduce that separation requirement to six months. That would match the 180-day wait allowed for childless couples and couples with children 18 and older.

But only 44 members of the House voted to shrink the wait. It needed 53 votes to pass.

Opponents said the longer wait gives couples time to reconcile.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days