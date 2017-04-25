Shortened divorce wait fails to get Louisiana House support

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana won't be shortening the waiting period for a divorce.



Lawmakers in the House rejected a bill to cut the wait to six months for a no-fault divorce when the married couple has children under 18.



Under existing law, such couples must live separate and apart for one year before they can get a divorce, unless there are certain special circumstances like domestic abuse.



Rep. Patrick Jefferson, a Democrat from Homer, proposed to reduce that separation requirement to six months. That would match the 180-day wait allowed for childless couples and couples with children 18 and older.



But only 44 members of the House voted to shrink the wait. It needed 53 votes to pass.



Opponents said the longer wait gives couples time to reconcile.