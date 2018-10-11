Shops, marching band get ready for anticipated Saturday LSU game

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State University is expanding parking and asking people to arrive early to this Saturday's LSU vs. Georgia game. A massive amount of people are expected to gather on campus. Wednesday night, the anticipation is rising.

“Were definitely super excited, it’s a big game,” said LSU sophomore Kolby Bond.

“It’s the biggest game of the year,” added LSU sophomore Abbey Andermann.

Recently opened Matherne's Market on campus is already preparing.

“We've restocked a few things, we have a lot of orders rolling in for game day,” said Owner, Tony Matherne.

Everything tailgaters need: ice, water, and chairs are all sitting in the front the grocery store.

“We haven't run out of anything yet, fingers crossed we won't,” said Matherne.

For the Golden Band from Tigerland, preparation for the SEC match-up means hours of practice.

“They're going to be energized, they're going to be ready to pump out some sound and invigorate the crowd and invigorate the team, which is their job,” said Associate Director of bands, Dennis Llinas.

“Every single member gets goose bumps every time they perform. Hearing the roar, hearing Death Valley come alive is one of the most special moments,” added drum major Beau Bujol.

The band members are used to the spotlight. Their performance of 'The Office' theme song went viral this year. Actors in the show even showed their appreciation.

“For them to be able to see that, they say we did all this work, we're learning all this music, and people are appreciating it. That makes them understand why they work hard everyday,” said Llinas.

There are some new theme songs in the works.

“It’s going to be really cool because we're featuring our movie theme, so at halftime what we're doing on the field will coincide with the film that is taking place,” said Assistant Director of Bands, Kelvin Jones.

That means there may be more Tiger fans popping up.

"We'll see what happens if some of the actors from the movies come out and say hey we love the show, then we're doing our job,” said Bujol.