Shoplifters steal nearly a dozen shotgun shells from Ascension Parish Walmart

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for three men suspected of stealing shotgun shells from an Ascension-area Walmart.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the theft was reported Sept. 3 at the Walmart in Donaldsonville. According to the sheriff's office, three unidentified men walked into the store, opened a box of shotgun shells and walked out with about 10 of those shells.

Surveillance spotted the three walking through the store and leaving in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.