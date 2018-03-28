81°
Shoplifters attack store employee with pepper spray before fleeing with merchandise

Wednesday, March 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for three individuals accused of stealing clothes from a retail store and attacking an employee with pepper spray after being confronted.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, three unidentified individuals stole several items of clothing from a store located off Juban Road Monday. When confronted by a store employee, officials say the suspects struck and attacked the employee with pepper spray.

The sheriff's office says the suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241.

