Shootings in northern Georgia leave 4 dead, 2 wounded

49 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, January 24 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say four people have been killed and two wounded in two shootings in northern Georgia.

News outlets report the Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shootings occurred Thursday night in Rockmart. The sheriff says there are two crime scenes.

No additional details were immediately available.

