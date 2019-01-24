42°
Latest Weather Blog
Shootings in northern Georgia leave 4 dead, 2 wounded
ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say four people have been killed and two wounded in two shootings in northern Georgia.
News outlets report the Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shootings occurred Thursday night in Rockmart. The sheriff says there are two crime scenes.
No additional details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students at Istrouma High get hands-on experience creating products
-
Officials fear SNAP recipients spending early benefits too quickly
-
Dogs killed in Central house fire Thursday afternoon
-
Local teacher recognized for excellence, awarded $25,000
-
Blind priest well-known in local Catholic community has died