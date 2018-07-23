84°
Shooting victims outraged over MGM's lawsuit against them
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.
Jason McMillan, a 36-year-old Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed, said Monday he can't believe that MGM officials would try to foist blame onto anyone but themselves.
McMillan spoke at a press conference where survivors and attorneys addressed MGM's decision last week to sue hundreds of victims in an attempt to avoid liability for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
