Shooting victim arrives at hospital overnight

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting blocks away from Belaire High School Thursday night.

Baton Rouge police say they responded to a shooting investigation in the 12000 La Margie Avenue, near Belaire High School.

Investigators with Baton Rouge Police say, the passenger warned the driver of the shooter waiting to aim. The unidentified suspect managed to fire at least a single shot that hit the driver in the chest.

The passenger was uninjured and left the scene before police arrived.

The shooting victim, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Right now, there are no suspects in the shooting.