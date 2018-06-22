85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting victim arrives at hospital overnight

12 hours 17 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 9:57 PM June 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart/AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting blocks away from Belaire High School Thursday night.

Baton Rouge police say they responded to a shooting investigation in the 12000 La Margie Avenue, near Belaire High School.

Investigators with Baton Rouge Police say, the passenger warned the driver of the shooter waiting to aim. The unidentified suspect managed to fire at least a single shot that hit the driver in the chest.

The passenger was uninjured and left the scene before police arrived.

The shooting victim, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Right now, there are no suspects in the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days