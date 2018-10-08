Latest Weather Blog
Shooting reported at Grambling State University overnight
GRAMBLING - Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting at a college campus in North Louisiana.
According to an alert from Grambling State University's social media accounts, the shooting was reported sometime before 10:30 p.m. The suspected shooter has since been taken into custody.
According to the News Star, the incident happened at a basketball court on campus. The report also says one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Normals campus operations have resumed. However, there are increased police patrols at the school for the time being.
