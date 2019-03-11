Shooting on North Acadian leaves two injured; one in critical condition

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on the 3400 block of North Acadian Thruway and Oswego Street.

Authorities received reports of shots fired around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Two victims were transported to a local hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is stable.

#BREAKING: Two people are injured after a shooting in the 3400 block of N Acadian Thruway near Ozark Street. Both were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition. There are two separate crime scenes on the road. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/z4fL3Tz1Rz — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) March 10, 2019

This is all the information we have at the time.