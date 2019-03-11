77°
Shooting on North Acadian leaves two injured; one in critical condition

21 hours 13 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 March 10, 2019 3:33 PM March 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on the 3400 block of North Acadian Thruway and Oswego Street.

Authorities received reports of shots fired around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Two victims were transported to a local hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is stable.

This is all the information we have at the time.

