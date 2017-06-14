Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, police say

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn't know their conditions.



A witness says he heard at least five gunshots and saw UPS drivers running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter."

