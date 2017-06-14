86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, police say

43 minutes 47 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 1:35 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO - A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.
  
UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.
  
He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn't know their conditions.

A witness says he heard at least five gunshots and saw UPS drivers running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter."

