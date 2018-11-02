Shooting at Florida yoga studio leaves 1 dead, 4 critically wounded

57°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tallahassee.com
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally shot one person and critically wounded four others at a Florida yoga studio before killing himself.
  
During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center. City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself.
  
Police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police.

