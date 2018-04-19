Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 Florida deputies

TRENTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say someone fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot two Florida deputies.



Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said during a news conference that Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were killed Thursday afternoon in Trenton.



Schultz says the deputies were getting food at the Ace China restaurant when the shooter walked up to the building and fired at them through a window. Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead outside the business.



Schultz wouldn't say how the suspect died, adding that state law enforcement officials were investigating. Authorities say there's no apparent motive for the shooting.



Schultz called Ramirez and Lindsey "the best of the best."



The shooter's name wasn't immediately released.



Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.