88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shoeshine turns to holdup in New Orleans' French Quarter

6 hours 7 minutes ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 September 09, 2018 10:42 AM September 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A midafternoon shoeshine in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter turned into a holdup.
  
According to the city police department's "major offense log" Saturday, a 62-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were approached shortly before 4 p.m. Friday by a man.
  
The stranger asked if the man wanted his shoes shined.
  
The 62-year-old man told police that after the shoeshine, he offered $3.
  
He said the shoeshine man grabbed him and put him in a headlock, then let him go but grabbed the woman, demanding that they pay $40.
  
Police say the two complied and the attacker ran off.
  
The incident occurred on St. Peter Street less than two blocks from Jackson Square.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days