Shoeshine turns to holdup in New Orleans' French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A midafternoon shoeshine in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter turned into a holdup.
According to the city police department's "major offense log" Saturday, a 62-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were approached shortly before 4 p.m. Friday by a man.
The stranger asked if the man wanted his shoes shined.
The 62-year-old man told police that after the shoeshine, he offered $3.
He said the shoeshine man grabbed him and put him in a headlock, then let him go but grabbed the woman, demanding that they pay $40.
Police say the two complied and the attacker ran off.
The incident occurred on St. Peter Street less than two blocks from Jackson Square.
