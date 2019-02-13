63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism

7 hours 30 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 February 13, 2019 6:50 AM February 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ChantillyCoco Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Katy Perry's fashion line has pulled two types of shoes after some people compared them to blackface.

The Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers were released last summer in nine different colors. They included protruding eyes, nose, and red lips.

In a statement released Tuesday by the singer and company, they said the shoes were "envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism." The singer says she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were "immediately removed" from the company's website.

Perry's is the latest company to withdraw products after they were compared to blackface. Gucci took a sweater off the market last week and Prada removed a series of accessories that resembled black monkeys with red lips in December.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days