Shipping company fined $2M for oily waste dumped into Gulf
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A shipping company was ordered to pay $2 million in fines by a federal judge after one of its tankers illegally dumped oily waste into the Gulf of Mexico.
Interorient Marine Services Limited was fined Feb. 13 by a U.S. District Court judge in Lake Charles after the company pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failing to accurately maintain the ship's oil records. The Justice Department said in a news release that officers aboard one of the company's ships, the oil tanker Ridgebury Alexandra Z, intentionally bypassed the ship's pollution prevention equipment in order to dump waste directly into Gulf waters.
They say the ship's record book was falsified to show 87,705 gallons of oily waste had been disposed of properly.
