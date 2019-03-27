Sherwood Forest road repairs frustrating drivers, impacting businesses

BATON ROUGE - The construction being done along Sherwood Forest Boulevard is turning traffic into a nightmare.

Cars are bumper-to-bumper and backed up all along the chaotic street.

"I can't take it, it takes too long to get through," one driver said.

The problem: construction stretching miles down the street closing one lane of traffic on opposites sides. The project involves road repair along Sherwood Forest Southbound from Airline Highway to Old Hammond.

"Horrible! They should do this during the night instead of the day," another frustrated commuter said.

It's a mess that drivers are sick of.

"I live up here, and just to go from Walmart to my house is going to take like 20 minutes... And that's pretty ridiculous," another driver chimed in.

They're not alone. Businesses along the disheveled street are losing customers. Hunan's restaurant is feeling it firsthand.

"A lot of people order takeout and they would call back and say, 'hey the traffic is just horrendous, we are not coming to pick up the food,'" said Sidney Chang, the general manager at Hunan's restaurant.

Right down the street, Carranza Washington works at SouthPhilly Cheesesteaks and says it's hurting his business.

"We are definitely losing money, because right now we are on the verge of shutting down," Washington added.

The crewman in charge says they are working hard to finish the project. And like other drivers, they too are sick of the traffic.

"My guys can't get around. We are stuck in traffic just like these guys are, and we have to make this loop two or three times a day," said Richard Brant, contractor for the project.

There is not a set date when the project will be completed, but contractors are working to get it done by the end of summer.