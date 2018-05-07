85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Sherlock Holmes 3' coming to theaters Christmas 2020

1 hour 2 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, May 07 2018 May 7, 2018 May 07, 2018 6:13 PM May 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nearly seven years after "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" hit theaters, Warner Bros. Pictures says a third installment of the "Sherlock Holmes" franchise is coming in 2020.
  
The studio said Monday that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famed detective alongside Jude Law as his counterpart Watson.
  
"Sherlock Homes" was a box office hit for the studio when it was released in 2009, just one year after Downey Jr. also made his debut as Iron Man. A sequel quickly followed in 2011. Combined, the first two films grossed north of $1 billion. Both were directed by Guy Ritchie.
  
A director has yet to be announced for "Sherlock Holmes 3," however. The film is dated for a Christmas 2020 release.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days