48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Wildfire death toll rises to 83

2 hours 24 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 November 21, 2018 9:51 PM November 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A California sheriff says two more sets of human remains were found Wednesday, bringing death toll from a wildfire to 83.
  
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says more than 560 names remain on the missing list.
  
Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.
  
The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.
  
Paradise is about 140 miles north of San Francisco.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days