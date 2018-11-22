Sheriff: Wildfire death toll rises to 83

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A California sheriff says two more sets of human remains were found Wednesday, bringing death toll from a wildfire to 83.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says more than 560 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.

Paradise is about 140 miles north of San Francisco.