Sheriff warns of card skimmers in Livingston Parish

1 hour 57 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, March 16 2018 Mar 16, 2018 March 16, 2018 2:15 PM March 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Sheriff Jason Ard is warning Livingston Parish residents of card skimmers in the area after devices were found inside gas pumps at an Albany gas station.

According to the sheriff, six card-skimming devices have been found at a single Kangaroo gas station off Highway 43 since Septemeber 2017. Criminals can use these devices to steal customers' credit card information and make fraudulent purchases.

The sheriff's office is looking into why this one gas station has been repeatedly targeted. In the meantime, the sheriff is advising residents to be wary and pay for gas inside the store whenever possible.

Anyone noticing suspicious activity should contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.

