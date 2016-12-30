Sheriff warns Assumption residents about Entergy bill scam

ASSUMPTION – The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam that is targeting Entergy customers.

The sheriff's office has received complaints about residents being directed to particular businesses to buy "Green Dot" money cards to pay delinquent Entergy bills. Residents are then told to scratch the numbers off the back of the card and call an 800-phone number to pay their utility bill.

Once a card number is provided to pay the bill, the value of the card is lost and the person is not traceable, according to the sheriff's office. However, the sheriff's office says the violators appear to be foreign nationals and the scheme originates in New York.

Entergy has been contacted and made aware of the scam and have also received complaints. The sheriff's office urges residents not to use "Green Dot" money cards and several businesses in the area have discontinued using the card.

If you receive a call soliciting money for your Entergy bill call 1-800-ENT-ERGY or the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 369-2912.