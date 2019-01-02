51°
Sheriff: Vandal shatters glass at entrance to courthouse

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - Authorities say a vandal shattered glass at an entrance to a courthouse in Louisiana.

Officers arrested Harlan Cyprian, 43, of Covington, at his home around noon on Wednesday.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports St. Tammany Parish courthouse workers returned to work Wednesday to find crime scene tape blocking their entrance and shattered panes of glass at the northern entrance to the building in Covington.

Authorities say the vandal struck Sunday night, using what appeared to be a pickax to shatter several large panes of glass. Sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Scott Lee says the vandal did not appear to try to enter the courthouse and left after damaging exterior glass.

The building manager estimated the damage to be at least several thousand dollars.

