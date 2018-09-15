95°
Sheriff: US border patrol agent suspected of killing 4 women
LAREDO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has been arrested on suspicion of having killed four women and abducted a fifth.
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference that the agent, Juan David Ortiz, was arrested early Saturday morning.
The county's district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, says authorities were led to Ortiz after a woman he tried to kidnap escaped from him. Ortiz fled from state troopers and hid in the parking lot of a Laredo hotel, where he was arrested.
Alaniz says authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the killings. He says all the women worked as prostitutes.
