Sheriff: Toddler found floating in Louisiana pool has died
CHAUVIN, La. (AP) - The sheriff's office of Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, says a toddler found unresponsive in a Chauvin pool has died.
The Courier reports the sheriff's office says the 2-year-old boy died Tuesday morning. Deputies say the toddler was found floating in the pool Saturday morning during a family gathering.
The toddler was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. He was later flown to a New Orleans medical center, where he died. The sheriff's office says the death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
