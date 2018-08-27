91°
Sheriff: Suspect targeted other gamers

1 hour 5 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 August 27, 2018 3:44 PM August 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Investigators say the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament specifically targeted other gamers.
  
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday that video surveillance of the shooting shows 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore walk past other patrons at a pizzeria and head to a back room where the tournament is being hosted before he opens fire.
  
Authorities say Katz killed two people and wounded 10 others before fatally shooting himself Sunday at the "Madden NFL 19" tournament being held at a riverfront mall. They say one person was treated for a "non-gunshot-related" injury.
  
Williams says the wounded victims are all expected to recover.
  
Officials haven't released a motive for the shooting.
  
Williams says Katz carried two guns during the shooting but appears to have only fired one. Investigators say the guns were purchased legally in Baltimore from a licensed dealer.

